Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakesh Rana, president of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it. “The pipeline supplies water to two condominiums. The water supply was impacted for a day. People managed with the water that was already stored in the tankers in the condominiums,” said Rana.

GMDA officials said they got information about the pipeline damage near Bajghera on Thursday. A large amount of water leaked and got wasted due to the damage to the pipeline, said officials.

“The engineering cell of the authority dug up the affected area on Friday and found the pipeline supplying water to the condominiums, laid at least 20ft below the ground, was damaged using an earth-moving machine,” said a senior GMDA official. It took the engineering cell to repair the pipeline and it was made functional on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pradeep Kumar, advisor to the GMDA, said upon investigation, it was found that the damage to the pipeline was an attempt to sabotage water supply in the area by some people, who have been involved in supplying water to residential societies through tankers at exorbitant rates for the last few years.

“We have faced similar problems in Sectors 61 and 81 and in other developing sectors, when the new pipelines were installed. The water supply by GMDA defeats the purpose of water tankers; this is the reason why the pipelines are damaged. We took strict action against such private players in the past and will ensure the same this time,” said Kumar.

The GMDA recently set up the pipeline to supply water to sectors 111 to 115. On April 1 this year, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the water pipeline, which was laid at a cost of ₹10 crore and has the capacity to supply 10 million litre water daily. The area has around 12 societies, which have already obtained the occupancy certificate. The pipeline will provide water to around 100,000 people living in the area, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer of GMDA, said the pipeline was repaired and made functional on Saturday. “Directions have been issued to identify the people behind the incident,” said Bansal.

Though no case has been registered, authorities have decided to increase patrolling along the pipeline to prevent such incidents in the future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON