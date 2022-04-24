Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
gurugram news

Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers
Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByAbhishek Behl

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers.

Rakesh Rana, president of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it. “The pipeline supplies water to two condominiums. The water supply was impacted for a day. People managed with the water that was already stored in the tankers in the condominiums,” said Rana.

GMDA officials said they got information about the pipeline damage near Bajghera on Thursday. A large amount of water leaked and got wasted due to the damage to the pipeline, said officials.

“The engineering cell of the authority dug up the affected area on Friday and found the pipeline supplying water to the condominiums, laid at least 20ft below the ground, was damaged using an earth-moving machine,” said a senior GMDA official. It took the engineering cell to repair the pipeline and it was made functional on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

Pradeep Kumar, advisor to the GMDA, said upon investigation, it was found that the damage to the pipeline was an attempt to sabotage water supply in the area by some people, who have been involved in supplying water to residential societies through tankers at exorbitant rates for the last few years.

“We have faced similar problems in Sectors 61 and 81 and in other developing sectors, when the new pipelines were installed. The water supply by GMDA defeats the purpose of water tankers; this is the reason why the pipelines are damaged. We took strict action against such private players in the past and will ensure the same this time,” said Kumar.

The GMDA recently set up the pipeline to supply water to sectors 111 to 115. On April 1 this year, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the water pipeline, which was laid at a cost of 10 crore and has the capacity to supply 10 million litre water daily. The area has around 12 societies, which have already obtained the occupancy certificate. The pipeline will provide water to around 100,000 people living in the area, said officials.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer of GMDA, said the pipeline was repaired and made functional on Saturday. “Directions have been issued to identify the people behind the incident,” said Bansal.

Though no case has been registered, authorities have decided to increase patrolling along the pipeline to prevent such incidents in the future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP