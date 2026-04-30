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DC orders NHAI to repair Delhi-Ggm E-way service lanes in 2 weeks, invokes BNSS

Notice cites potholes, dust and safety risks near Bilaspur flyover; agencies told to fix lighting, clear encroachments and add traffic calming measures.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The district administration has issued a notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) directing immediate repairs of service lanes along the under-construction Bilaspur flyover on the Delhi–Gurugram (NH-48) expressway.

DC orders NHAI to repair Delhi-Ggm E-way service lanes in 2 weeks, invokes BNSS

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh invoked Section 152 (conditional order for removal of nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, giving the authority two weeks to fix potholes, repair damaged stretches and implement dust-mitigation measures. “The identified stretches along the NH-48 in Bilaspur and Manesar continue to remain in debilitating condition, raising concerns over the safety of commuters,” Singh said during the district road safety committee (DRSC) meeting at Mini Secretariat, adding that NHAI must remove “obstructions and nuisance” in public ways or face legal action.

A senior NHAI official confirmed compliance, stating: “Regular sprinkling and dust removal practices are followed at construction sites in Bilaspur. Roads are being maintained through layering and fixing of potholes.”

The DC also directed NHAI and traffic police to inspect service lanes in Manesar and remove encroachments. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was asked to reduce the repair time for malfunctioning street lights from the current three days. MCG officials noted that about 1% of the city’s 125,000 street lights remain non-functional at any time, adding that “residents can dial 18008900 or use the WhatsApp chatbot to register such complaints. Around 10–20 streetlight-related complaints are received daily through chatbot.”

 
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