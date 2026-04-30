The district administration has issued a notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) directing immediate repairs of service lanes along the under-construction Bilaspur flyover on the Delhi–Gurugram (NH-48) expressway.

DC orders NHAI to repair Delhi-Ggm E-way service lanes in 2 weeks, invokes BNSS

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Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh invoked Section 152 (conditional order for removal of nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, giving the authority two weeks to fix potholes, repair damaged stretches and implement dust-mitigation measures. “The identified stretches along the NH-48 in Bilaspur and Manesar continue to remain in debilitating condition, raising concerns over the safety of commuters,” Singh said during the district road safety committee (DRSC) meeting at Mini Secretariat, adding that NHAI must remove “obstructions and nuisance” in public ways or face legal action.

A senior NHAI official confirmed compliance, stating: “Regular sprinkling and dust removal practices are followed at construction sites in Bilaspur. Roads are being maintained through layering and fixing of potholes.”

The DC also directed NHAI and traffic police to inspect service lanes in Manesar and remove encroachments. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was asked to reduce the repair time for malfunctioning street lights from the current three days. MCG officials noted that about 1% of the city’s 125,000 street lights remain non-functional at any time, adding that “residents can dial 18008900 or use the WhatsApp chatbot to register such complaints. Around 10–20 streetlight-related complaints are received daily through chatbot.”

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{{^usCountry}} MCG and PWD were directed to increase lighting on Basai, Sector 31 and MDI flyovers, while road-owning agencies must complete works on Sector 29 internal roads within two weeks. The DRSC flagged encroachments at Mahavir Chowk, where two of three lanes were occupied by vendors. “Encroachments along the Mahavir Chowk will be removed on a priority basis. Regular inspections have been taking place on the stretch,” said Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner, MCG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG and PWD were directed to increase lighting on Basai, Sector 31 and MDI flyovers, while road-owning agencies must complete works on Sector 29 internal roads within two weeks. The DRSC flagged encroachments at Mahavir Chowk, where two of three lanes were occupied by vendors. “Encroachments along the Mahavir Chowk will be removed on a priority basis. Regular inspections have been taking place on the stretch,” said Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner, MCG. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Signages and speed-calming measures” will be added near Manesar bus stand and Sector 42/43 Rapid Metro underpass, with a roadmap prepared to improve traffic safety at Jharsa, Atlas, Pachgaon and Bristol Chowk(s) by June, officials said. Separately, the health department was also directed to strengthen trauma care by empanelling more hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with 54 facilities currently registered for ambulance dispatch. The education department will submit a list of schools requiring road safety measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Signages and speed-calming measures” will be added near Manesar bus stand and Sector 42/43 Rapid Metro underpass, with a roadmap prepared to improve traffic safety at Jharsa, Atlas, Pachgaon and Bristol Chowk(s) by June, officials said. Separately, the health department was also directed to strengthen trauma care by empanelling more hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with 54 facilities currently registered for ambulance dispatch. The education department will submit a list of schools requiring road safety measures. {{/usCountry}}

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