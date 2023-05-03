Gurugram varsity dean booked for sexual harassment removed as dept head

Two days after getting booked in a case of sexual harassment filed by a junior colleague, the dean of the pharmaceutical sciences department, Gurugram university, was on Tuesday removed from his post pending an internal probe in the matter, varsity administration officials said.

On April 29, a woman assistant professor submitted a complaint at the Women’s police station in Sector 51 alleging that the dean sexually abused and molested her . (FILE)

The decision was taken after the meeting of an internal committee on Tuesday in which members asked Dr Dhirender Kaushik to relinquish his charge as the dean of the pharmaceutical sciences department.

On April 29, a woman assistant professor of Kaushik’s department submitted a complaint at the Women’s police station in Sector 51 alleging that Kaushik had sexually abused and molested her and also threatened her with dire consequences multiple times since January this year.

On basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

The complainant alleged that Kaushik made objectionable comments about her besides trying to physically touch her even after she objected to his alleged behaviour.

Elaborating on the nature of the harassment, the complainant said Kaushik allegedly made comments on her figure and even asked her to allegedly accompany him to a hotel. The complainant also alleged that he yelled at her after entering her class on April 21 when she was giving a lecture and claimed that he did this to put pressure on her to allegedly accept his illegitimate advances.

The complainant told police that the dean allegedly served memos to her on flimsy grounds and molested her after calling her to a room on the pretext of seeking replies to the memos.

Kaushik has refuted all allegations and said he has given a representation to the vice-chancellor on April 28, accusing the woman assistant professor of insubordination.

“As a revenge, she submitted a completely fake complaint to the police the next day on the basis of which I was booked. I had served a show-cause notice to her in February this year for not giving her lectures on time. A second notice was served on April 21 for not compiling attendance of all students despite being in charge of the students’ attendance,” he said, adding that he given up charge of department on Tuesday as requested by varsity authorities.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that the victim’s statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate on Tuesday. “We will now collect CCTV footage,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said necessary action will be taken in the case only on the basis of evidence. The varsity authorities could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

