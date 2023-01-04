Decline in cases of crime against women in 2022, say Ggm police

Gurugram: The Gurugram police on Tuesday said that fewer cases of crimes against women and children were reported in 2022 as compared to the previous year.

In an official statement, the police said that 187 rape cases were reported in the city last year and 152 of them have been solved, adding that 220 rape cases were registered in the year 2021.

According to the police, there is almost a 15% dip in rape cases registered last year in comparison to 2021, when all types of crime figures were already low due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Police said 214 cases of molestation were reported last year while in 2021, the total number of such cases was 234, which is a decline of around 8.5%.

There was also a dip in the number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act last year. At least 161 cases were registered at different police stations across the city in 2022, while the number was 204 in 2021.

“This is above 21% decline in Pocso cases and is a major improvement for a city such as Gurugram where people from across the country and from different social and financial strata come and reside. We have already solved 143 Pocso cases registered in 2022,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Under the Juvenile Justice Act, five cases were registered in 2022, while the number of cases was 10 in 2021.

Police said that three cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act were also reported in 2022 and all of them were solved. Meanwhile, 458 cases of dowry harassment were reported in Gurugram last year.

ACP Sangwan said that more than 200 awareness campaigns were conducted by the Gurugram police last year in schools, colleges, multinational firms, factories, residential colonies and slums to make women and children aware about their rights. “They were also made aware about the types of crimes against them, who are the perpetrators in most of the cases, how to remain alert and keep suspects at bay from taking any kind of advantage,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said that police teams educated women and told them about the ‘Durga Shakti’ mobile application of the Haryana government and how they can use it to seek help from police in case of any emergency.