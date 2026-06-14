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Decomposed woman’s body recovered from Sector 83 plot in Gurugram

Investigators shared the victim’s photograph internally to establish identity and check links with missing person reports in nearby areas.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 05:32 PM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Police on Friday recovered a decomposing and partially naked body of a woman, suspected to be murdered after being raped, from an empty plot in Sector 83 of Gurugram, officers said on Saturday.

A scarf was found tightly wrapped around the victim’s neck. Forensic teams examined the scene while efforts continue to identify her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A scarf was found tightly wrapped around the victim’s neck. Forensic teams examined the scene while efforts continue to identify her. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Karan Goel said investigators and forensic experts took stock of the situation after locals informed the control room.

A senior officer, who did not wish to be named, said the woman’s identity could not be established due to the body’s state of decomposition.

The senior officer said, “The body was semi-clad; it could not be ruled out that she might have been sexually assaulted before being murdered. A scarf was found tightly wrapped around the neck, clearly indicating that she was strangled.”

The officer said a grey shirt and a pair of trousers were recovered from the spot.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the body was shifted to the mortuary for an autopsy. “Forensic analysis is also underway. The photo of the body has been shared internally for help in identification and to ascertain if any woman has been reported missing with matching features in Gurugram or neighbouring areas,” he said.

 
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