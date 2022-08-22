Dehradun Police team leaves for Gurugram to arrest Bobby Kataria
RS Rawat, the in-charge of Dehradun’s Cantt police station, said they will move court for confiscation of his property if Kataria is not found at his Gurugram address and they fail to arrest him
A Dehradun Police team has left for Haryana’s Gurugram to arrest social media influencer Bobby Kataria for allegedly having liquor in the middle of a road by blocking traffic. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Kataria last week after he failed to appear before the police.
RS Rawat, the in-charge of Dehradun’s Cantt police station, said they will move court for confiscation of his property if Kataria is not found at his Gurugram address and they fail to arrest him. He said two notices were issued to Kataria to appear before the police on August 12 and August 15 but he failed to show up. “We approached the court and secured the warrant against him.”
Uttarakhand Police chief Ashok Kumar took cognisance of Kataria’s video on Instagram uploaded on July 28 and ordered the Dehradun senior police superintendent to take strict action against the influencer. Kataria was subsequently booked.
In the video, Kataria can be purportedly seen pouring a drink in the middle of the road by placing a table and chair. In a Facebook post on August 10, Kataria said he made the video only for entertainment and does not remember where he shot it. “Soon....my lawyer Randhir Lal Sharma will submit a representation to the police on my behalf,” he wrote.
Kataria has over 630000 followers on Instagram. Over 860000 people follow him on Facebook.
4 killed, 10 injured as truck rams into SUV carrying school students in Ujjain
Four students were killed and 10 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into an SUV carrying 14 school students in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, said police. The 12 students of age group 6 to 16 years of Fatima Higher Secondary School, Nagda, and two students of Agoshdeep International School, Nagda, were going to their schools when a truck hit the vehicle near Jhirnia Phante.
Chamba postal dept official among 4 of family killed in car mishap in Himachal
Four members of a family were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Dand on the Kaila-Dugli-Kainthli road in remote Churah sub division of Chamba district late on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Tilak Raj, 46, who was the postal superintendent at Chamba head post office, his wife Ambika Devi, 42, son Atul,18, and daughter Sumisha, 15. The family stayed at Madoti village in Churah sub division.
Akasa Air to operate 2 flights daily on Bengaluru-Mumbai route
India's newest airline, Akasa Air, is set to operate flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai twice every day, following the rise in demand. The recently launched airline earlier operated a Kochi flight from Bengaluru. On August 12, it also began operations from Bengaluru to Kochi. The latest flight services between Bengaluru and Mumbai are expected to ease the travel of frequent flyers between the financial capital and the IT capital.
Video: Man slaps woman employee at MP toll booth when asked to pay tax
A man was booked in Madhya Pradesh for misbehaving and slapping a female toll operator after she refused to let him leave without paying tax, as seen in a video doing rounds online. The incident took place in Rajgarh on August 20. A video of the incident was captured on CCTV present at the Kachnariya toll plaza under the Biaora Dehat police station limits. His vehicle was without a FASTag, police confirmed.
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Madhya Pradesh as rivers overflow at danger-mark
Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh wreaked havoc on Monday as the state recorded over 1,500mm rainfall accompanied with winds in the past 24 hours. The rivers including Narmada, Shipra, Betwa, Sindh and Shivna reached at danger mark while the sluice gates of 25 dams were opened due to overflowing water. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to people to stay alert and avoid going near dams and rivers.
