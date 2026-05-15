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Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Al Falah University chairman's bail plea in money laundering case

Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Al Falah University chairman's bail plea in money laundering case

Published on: May 15, 2026 03:02 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a regular bail application by Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in a money laundering case.

Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Al Falah University chairman's bail plea in money laundering case

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the agency, asking it to file its response.

While the court listed the main bail plea for hearing in July, it said it would hear Siddiqui's plea for interim bail at the end of this month.

The trial court had rejected Siddiqui's bail application on May 2.

Siddique was arrested for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to the generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students at his educational institution in Faridabad.

He was arrested on November 18, 2025 in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED probe in the case stems from two FIRs by the Delhi Police Crime Branch alleging that Al Falah University falsely projected NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students and parents.

 
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