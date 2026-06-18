Delhi man held for swerving Thar through Gurugram traffic

Gurugram Police on Wednesday arrested a Delhi’s Maidan Garhi resident for allegedly endangering public safety by driving a Mahindra Thar in a rash and negligent manner on busy city roads. The accused was apprehended by joint teams of Sadar Police Station and the Crime Branch of Sector 31.

The seized Thar. (HT )

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The arrest followed an investigation into the social media videos showing the Mahindra Thar performing dangerous manoeuvres near Rajiv Chowk, on the Sohna-Gurugram road, and inside the Dwarka Expressway tunnel, officers added. Investigators established that the accused was driving the vehicle in the videos, carrying out stunts at high speed. The vehicle used for performing and recording the stunts was also recovered.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Sadar Police Station. “Once the videos were verified, a joint team was formed to apprehend the accused. Dangerous stunts performed on public roads for gaining social media fame are unacceptable,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

A 23-second video near Rajiv Chowk, posted Saturday, and another clip inside the Dwarka Expressway tunnel, posted Friday, drew widespread attention online. The Thar was seen moving in a zig-zag manner near the Rajiv Chowk flyover, weaving through vehicles, including two school buses, and abruptly changing lanes at high speed inside the tunnel. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.