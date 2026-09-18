Delhi man missing for 10 days found dead in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 31-year-old Delhi man missing since September 6 was cremated as “unidentified” after the recovery of his decomposed body from a plot filled with sewerage in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

Police said his decomposed body was recovered from a Sector 70 sewer on the morning of September 10. (Photo for representation)

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Police identified the deceased as Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, a resident of Sarita Vihar.

Investigators said he was a manager at a prominent realty firm in Sector 29 and went missing after leaving for Gurugram on September 6 to meet some people.

Police said his decomposed body was recovered from a Sector 70 sewer on the morning of September 10. The body was cremated on September 14 following an autopsy.

Manchanda’s elder sister, Harsimran Manchanda, a doctor with a private hospital in Faridabad, filed a missing person complaint at Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11.

On Wednesday, she came to know that his body was recovered by the Delhi police after an investigating officer from the Badshahpur police station uploaded the photographs of the body and other details on the ZipNet portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Manchanda said she, along with her sister Karishma and brother Yuvraj, had gone shopping in Lajpat Nagar market on September 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manchanda said she, along with her sister Karishma and brother Yuvraj, had gone shopping in Lajpat Nagar market on September 6. {{/usCountry}}

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“After having lunch in a restaurant, he left in our car for Gurugram, saying he had a meeting. He asked us to get a cab in which we returned home,” she said in her complaint.

“We rang him at 7 pm when he said that he would return by 10 pm. We received his last WhatsApp message at 4.16 am after which he was traceless,” she said.

The family alleged that Yuvraj was murdered in Gurugram by those persons whom he had gone to meet.

Inspector Rajesh Bagri, station house officer of Badshahpur police station, said that the autopsy report was awaited.

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“The family had reached Badshahpur on Wednesday and identified him with help of photographs and the belongings,” he said.

Gurugram Police said that since the missing complaint was lodged in the national capital, they will hand over all other necessary legal documents, including the autopsy report and photographs, to Delhi Police for the probe.