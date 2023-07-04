Huda City Centre Metro stn is now Millennium City Centre Gurugram

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that Huda City Centre Metro station in Gurugram, where the Yellow Line terminates, will be renamed “Millennium City Centre Gurugram”.

Huda City Centre is an elevated station and was inaugurated on June 21, 2010, as part of the Qutub Minar-Huda City Centre Metro corridor. The station falls on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The busy station was rechristened after the Haryana government requested the Union ministry of urban affairs to rename the station to reflect the ethos of the city, officials privy to the matter said.

Interestingly, DMRC on Monday first announced that the new name would be “Gurugram City Centre”, but hours later, it announced that there was a partial modification in the name and the Metro station has been renamed ”Millennium City Centre Gurugram”.

This is an elevated station and was inaugurated on June 21, 2010, as part of the Qutub Minar-Huda City Centre corridor.

The station falls on the Yellow Line, which has 37 stations, starting from Samaypur Badli and terminating at Millennium City Centre. It is mostly an underground Metro route with a line length of 49.02km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Millennium City Centre will also be the first station on the 28-km-long Gurugram Metro project, which will connect it with Old Gurugram and CyberHub in a loop. The Union cabinet has already approved the project and work is expected to be completed in four years.

The DMRC on Monday tweeted, “It has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the Huda City Centre Metro station as Millennium City Centre Gurugram.”

Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc. has been initiated, the DMRC said.

Jawahar Yadav, officer-on-special duty (OSD) to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Huda City Centre name represented a government department, whose name had also been changed to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the name thus has become defunct.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The name has been changed to Millennium City Centre Gurugram as Gurugram is a millennium city with multiple Fortune 500 companies and leading information technology (IT) firms having also set up their base here. The city is a business hot spot, and it also represents the diversity of the country in its quest for development and growth. Earlier, the name represented a government department, so it has now been changed,” Yadav said.

Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said the decision to change the name to Millennium City Centre Gurugram was a positive move as Huda City Centre represented a department, whose name had been changed years ago.

“This is a positive step, and the new name denotes what the city stands for,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON