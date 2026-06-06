Delhi woman, 22, dies by suicide at Gurugram’s MG Road metro station: Police

A 22-year-old Delhi woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving Metro train from the platform at MG Road Metro Station in Gurugram late Friday, police said on Saturday.

Police said the deceased was from a residential locality located in the south west periphery of Delhi. Representative (Representative photo)

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Police said the deceased was from a residential locality located in the southwest periphery of Delhi.

The incident took place between 9.30 pm and 9.45 pm on Friday on the track leading towards Delhi from Gurugram, following which train movement was disrupted until the mutilated body was removed from the track and police teams along with forensic experts completed their investigation, police officers said.

Passengers immediately raised an alarm, prompting officials at the station to swing into action.

Investigators said that only after questioning the family will it become clear whether she worked in Gurugram or had gone to the metro station on Friday.

Public relations officer of Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said investigation is going on in the case. “Police are waiting for the family to record a statement submit a written complaint for taking further necessary legal action,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The mutilated body has been kept at the government mortuary, which will be handed over to the family after autopsy by Saturday evening,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The mutilated body has been kept at the government mortuary, which will be handed over to the family after autopsy by Saturday evening,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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