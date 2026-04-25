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Demolition drive to be expanded to HSVP areas

HSVP will start an anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram from April 27, targeting illegal structures in 29 sectors, following a recent demolition effort.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will be conducting an anti-enchroachment drive in sectors 1 to 57 in Gurugram, officials said on Friday.

The action comes following the recent five-day long demolition drive conducted by the department of town and country planning (DTCP). (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to HSVP officials, residents and plot owners have been asked to remove encroachments voluntarily from internal roads before the drive begins from April 27.

The action comes following the recent five-day long demolition drive conducted by the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

During a press conference on Friday, Dr Anupama Malik, estate officer-2, HSVP, said that the authority has formed five teams under the estate office-2 to conduct the anti-encroachment drive. Meanwhile, the estate officer-1 will operate with four teams, starting April 27 to July 1 to clear the encroachments on roads and public spaces.

Malik said each team has been assigned specific sectors. The drive in sectors 24, 25A, 27, 43, 31-32A, and 30 will be conducted on April 27 and April 28. Meanwhile the demolition in sectors 39, 45, 28, 42, and 51 will be conducted on April 29 and April 30.

Rakesh Saini, estate officer-1, HSVP said that during the anti-encroachment drive, officials will also carry out a survey of the houses where encroachments have been carried out in stilt floors. “Notices will be issued to such property owners and action will be taken if these properties are found in violation of the conditions of occupation certificates,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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