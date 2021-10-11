Dengue: Full-scale fogging to start next week, lack of equipment hinders drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a citywide fogging drive from next week, officials said on Monday. MCG officials said that they had been carrying out fogging only at places from where they received complaints from residents due to lack of proper equipment until now.

The development comes amid a spike in dengue cases in Gurugram. According to the district administration’s release, until Monday, the city had recorded 126 cases of dengue this season. Of the 126, 43 new cases have been recorded since October 6.

According to MCG officials privy to the matter, the civic body has around 65 fogging machines, of which 15 were found to be non-operational, due to which fogging operations were getting affected at several parts of the city.

The details of the drive were shared by MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri during the civic body’s House meeting at John Hall in Civil Lines.

“Until now, we have been carrying out fogging as per complaints received from residents. Around a dozen fogging machines have been fixed and 38 teams have been formed to initiate a citywide fogging drive next week onwards,” Attri said in the House meeting.

The issue of inadequate and non-functional fogging machines was also raised by Sheetal Bagri, the councillor of Ward 10, in the House meeting for discussion. Bagri asked the MCG to procure more machines for fogging purposes, which was approved by the House.

During the House meeting, mayor Madhu Azad said that she found water ATMs across the city to be non-functional during a surprise inspection and found all of them being used as a board for advertisements.

A decision was taken subsequently by the House that the contract of agencies found to be violating MCG’s work order would be terminated and given to a new contractor while notices will also be served to make around 45 ATMs operational across the city.

The matter of constructing a model road in each of MCG’s 35 wards, which was approved in a previous House meeting, was also discussed on Monday. The House unanimously decided that the project should be carried out by an agency with experience in executing large-scale construction projects, rather than localised contractors.