Dense fog in morning gives way to a warm day, air quality remains very poor

Dense fog prevailed in parts of the city on Saturday morning, while the air quality continued in the very poor zone for the second consecutive day. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, dense fog is expected in some areas on Sunday too.

VK Soni, head of the IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to continue in a similar range for the next two to three days. “Surface winds were low and atmospheric conditions are stable, due to which dense fog prevailed on Saturday. On Sunday too, there is a forecast of dense fog,” said Soni.

While the IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) for Gurugram did not record the minimum temperature on Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s Palam observatory in Delhi, the minimum temperature on Saturday stood at 13.1 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 11 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

Experts said that the temperature is expected to increase gradually, marking the onset of spring, with winter coming to an end. “Temperature is going to increase in the coming days. The winter season is in retreat and fresh cold conditions are not expected,” said Soni.

On Saturday, Gurugram recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 310 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin. This was a slight improvement from Friday’s AQI reading, of 347, which was also in the very poor category.

“Due to dense fog, there is some condensation and the pollutants settled down. The AQI will remain in the lower range of very poor category for the next two to three days,” said Soni.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality in Delhi-NCR is likely to remain in the lower range of the very poor category over the next five days.

The concentration of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 404.67 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Saturday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 388.42µg/m3 on Saturday. The PM 2.5 concentration at Gwal Pahari stood at 241.29 µg/m3. The safe limit of PM2.5 is 60 µg/m³.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) forecast, the ventilation is likely to stay in the same range and no significant change in AQI is expecting for the next couple of days.