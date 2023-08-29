Developers of 11 projects in Gurugram warned to pay for structural audit

The department of town and country planning announced on Tuesday that it had issued final reminders to developers of 11 projects to deposit money to complete the structural audit process and that if this is not done within a week, they will recommend that the registry of properties in these projects be halted.

Following the partial collapse of six floors of the Chintels Paradiso condominium in February last year, the department of town and country planning recommended structural audits in 80 condominiums in the city. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The department said developers have been repeatedly reminded to pay for destructive and non-destructive testing performed by a private testing laboratory.

Following a detailed visual audit in the first phase, the department recommended a structural audit for 16 projects in total.

Following the partial collapse of six floors of the Chintels Paradiso condominium in February last year, the department of town and country planning recommended structural audits in 80 condominiums in the city. Following the collapse in which two women were killed, residents and resident welfare associations of several high-rise projects throughout the city complained about structural defects and poor condominium maintenance.

The department said that the audits are completed in two phases, with the first consisting of a detailed visual audit and the second consisting of destructive and non-destructive testing.

Among the tests that should be performed are the rebound hammer test, ultrasonic pulse velocity test, core test, and cement ratio plaster test. In the second phase, a total of 10 tests have been recommended.

According to DTCP officials, the scope of work will also include recommending remediation measures for distressed concrete structures and other parts of the buildings.

To ensure continuity, the consultant will work on the same condominiums on which they worked in the first phase.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, said that they have issued a final reminder to developers of 11 projects to deposit funds with the department so that the second auditing phase can take place. “The amount for every developer is determined by the area where the structural audit will be performed. The developers have been given one final reminder, after which the department will request that the district administration prohibit registry in these projects,” he said.

Yadav said they wanted to speed up the structural audit process so that remedial measures are recommended and implemented on priority. “Wherever necessary, retrofitting and repair of buildings will be made on the basis of expert recommendations,” he added.