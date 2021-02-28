DHBVN officials assaulted by families in Gadoli village

The police on Saturday booked two families for allegedly assaulting and threatening officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in village Gadoli in Sector 10. The police said a team of DHBVN officials who went to check for electricity theft were assaulted by the families.

According to the police, the suspects, Tilak Raj and Hukum Chand, were present at their houses and asked their wives to lock the gates when the officials reached the spot.Junior engineer Ram Bahadur, along with staff member Ravinder Kumar, went to check for electricity theft in Hukum Chand’s two-storey house in village Gadoli.

“Chand has been drawing electricity directly from the electric pole by fixing two wires. Although, he had installed sub-meters for his tenants but there was no main meter. We clicked pictures and videographed the spot,” said Nathuram, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of DHBVN, adding that the officials are being treated for their injuries.

He alleged that Hukum refused to cooperate with the officials, following which they went to another house to check for power theft. But, they soon found that Tilak Raj too was also involved in same alleged power theft. “When the team began documenting the theft, the families started pelting stones and assaulted them with sticks. They then chased them out of the house,” said Nathuram.

The discom employees called the police control room and registered their complaint at the Sector 10 police station. They gave a written complaint against electricity theft, assault on staff and intimidation by both the families.

Inspector Suresh Kumar, SHO, Sector 10 police station, said they have registered the case and are conducting investigation. The case was registered against the families under sections 186 (obstructing public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Discom employees are afraid to act in cases of electricity thefts as people often attack them and go scot-free,” said the sub-divisonal officer.