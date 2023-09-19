Discom officials booked after man dies of electrocution in Gurugram

Two officials of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Limited were booked after a man allegedly died following electrocution by low hanging wires in Bilaspur area of Gurugram on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The deceased’s brother had submitted a complaint to DHBVN on August 7 urging its officials to fix the issue at the earliest. (Representational image)

Police said that the incident took place at Bhora Kalan village, at around 10.30pm when the deceased Sanjay Singh, 34, a farmer, had gone to give fodder to cattle at a plot near his house.

They said that wires, from a DHBVN feeder that was supplying power to tubewells in the rural areas, were dangling on the low-hanging tree branches near the plot of land.

Police said Singh’s elder brother Birpal Singh had submitted a complaint to DHBVN on August 7 urging its officials to get the wires tightened as soon as possible.

However, on Sunday night, when Singh was carrying a metal container with fodder in it on his head, he came in contact either directly with the wires or with the low-hanging branches causing an electrocution, police said.

Police said that a neighbour spotted him lying on the ground after which his family rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police said the Singh’s brother had alleged that the negligence on the part of DHBVN’s sub-divisional officer (SDO) and the junior engineer (JE) resulted in his death.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they will serve notice to the DHBVN authorities over the low-hanging wires. “Necessary action will be taken afterwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, a DHBVN official said that they will carry out an internal inquiry in the matter. “We will provide all the details to the police for investigation,” said the official who did not wish to be named.

On complaint of the brother, an FIR was registered against the two DHBVN officials under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) at Bilaspur police station on Monday night.

