DLF proposes underpass on NH 48, three underpasses on Moulsari Avenue road

Gurugram: In a bid to reduce congestion at the bustling Shankar Chowk and ease traffic movement from Moulsari avenue toward Delhi, real estate major DLF has proposed the construction of a new underpass along National Highway 48. The DLF city phase-3 road where DLF has proposed the construction of an underpass from the Moulsari avenue rapid metro station towards the extreme left carriageway on the National Highway-48 towards Delhi, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The plan, currently under review by the Haryana government and other agencies, also includes three additional underpasses connecting its projects DLF Downtown and DLF Mall of India with Moulsari Avenue road. It will allow these vehicles to travel either towards Gurugram or Delhi seamlessly.

According to a senior government official familiar with the matter, DLF has submitted a proposal for a two-lane underpass originating from Moulsari Avenue, crossing the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, and heading towards Delhi. The project is expected to significantly reduce the number of vehicles currently forced to take a U-turn at Shankar Chowk to head towards Delhi.

“The proposal is under the consideration of state government agencies and NHAI,” the official said.

A senior DLF official confirmed the development, stating that the underpass would play a key role in decongesting the area. “We are ready to bear the cost of the project if required. This underpass will ensure smooth movement of traffic towards Delhi,” he said.

In addition, DLF has proposed three more underpasses along Moulsari Avenue. These will connect the basements of DLF Downtown and DLF Mall of India with the main road, passing underneath the Rapid Metro line.As per the proposal, these underpasses will connect the road at three levels and these will be constructed at three different locations.

A senior official from the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) confirmed that the proposal to construct three underpasses was recently discussed in a meeting of the High-Powered Committee overseeing the Gurugram Metro project. Systra, which is already serving as the detailed design consultant for the metro, has been tasked with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for these underpasses.

“The cost of the DPR will be borne by the developer and the consultant will check all aspects of the proposed underpasses and their construction to ensure the safety of the existing metro structures,” the official said.

The DLF official said that the proposed underpasses will be constructed at three different levels, and connect the basements of their project with the road.

Subway at Shankar Chowk to be operational by October 31

The pedestrian subway at Shankar Chowk, which will connect the National Media centre on one side of the Delhi Jaipur Highway with Udyog Vihar on the opposite side is likely to be operational by end of October. A senior DLF official, who is aware of the matter, said that finishing touches are being given to the structure, and the work is likely to be completed by the end of this month.

“This underpass will be opened for commuters by the middle or end of October as all facilities such as lifts, escalators, stairs and lighting will be fixed during this period. The work is in its final stage and the project is being executed by DLF Foundation. The estimated cost of the project is ₹25 crore,” the official said, adding that office goers and industrial workers who face problems crossing the National Highway will find the underpass smooth and comfortable to cross this junction.

Thousands of people cross the busy Shankar Chowk daily to commute on both sides of the highway as they walk towards the industrial hub of Udyog Vihar or move towards their offices in Cyber Hub or beyond. The traffic is extremely high during peak hours with both vehicles and pedestrians competing with each other to reach their destinations early.