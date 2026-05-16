DLSA Gurugram to conduct POCSO awareness workshops in schools to promote child safety

Gurugram: To strengthen child safety and legal awareness among students, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will organise special awareness workshops and camps about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act 2012 in schools across the district starting Saturday, officials said.

Officials said the workshops aim to educate students about their legal rights, child protection measures, good touch and bad touch, cyber safety, complaint mechanisms and legal safeguards available under the Pocso Act. (Representative photo)

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Officials said the workshops aim to educate students about their legal rights, child protection measures, good touch and bad touch, cyber safety, complaint mechanisms and legal safeguards available under the Pocso Act.

Students will also be informed about cyber security, child helpline services, free legal aid and emergency assistance mechanisms. Officials said children would be encouraged to seek help without hesitation in cases of harassment, bullying or abuse.

Under these workshops, panel advocates and para-legal volunteers associated with the DLSA will interact with students and provide detailed guidance on identifying abuse, preventive measures and reporting procedures.

The campaign is being conducted in collaboration with the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, and under the supervision of district and sessions judge-cum-chairperson of DLSA Gurugram, Narender Sura, along with chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA Gurugram, Nisha.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the initiative is significant as concerns related to child abuse, online exploitation and cyber threats are increasing. By conducting awareness sessions in schools, the administration aims to empower children with the confidence to identify inappropriate behaviour, speak up without fear and seek timely help from trusted adults or authorities, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the initiative is significant as concerns related to child abuse, online exploitation and cyber threats are increasing. By conducting awareness sessions in schools, the administration aims to empower children with the confidence to identify inappropriate behaviour, speak up without fear and seek timely help from trusted adults or authorities, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Experts associated with the campaign said many children fail to report abuse due to fear, confusion or lack of awareness. Sensitisation programmes in schools can help students understand personal boundaries, recognise unsafe situations and access support systems before situations escalate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts associated with the campaign said many children fail to report abuse due to fear, confusion or lack of awareness. Sensitisation programmes in schools can help students understand personal boundaries, recognise unsafe situations and access support systems before situations escalate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary Nisha said the campaign is focused on making children aware, confident and empowered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary Nisha said the campaign is focused on making children aware, confident and empowered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The objective of this initiative is to enable children to identify any inappropriate activity and immediately inform their parents, teachers or concerned authorities. Child safety is a collective social responsibility and awareness is the most effective tool to prevent such crimes,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The objective of this initiative is to enable children to identify any inappropriate activity and immediately inform their parents, teachers or concerned authorities. Child safety is a collective social responsibility and awareness is the most effective tool to prevent such crimes,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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DLSA officials added that awareness camps will be organised periodically in schools and rural areas across Gurugram district as part of a sustained outreach programme to strengthen child protection and legal literacy among students.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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