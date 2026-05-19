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Doctors reconstruct cervix, vagina of 11-year-old cancer survivor at Ghaziabad hospital

Doctors reconstruct cervix, vagina of 11-year-old cancer survivor at Ghaziabad hospital

Updated on: May 19, 2026 08:20 pm IST
PTI |
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Ghaziabad, A team of doctors at a city hospital has successfully performed a complex reconstructive surgery on an 11-year-old girl who had survived a rare and highly malignant cervical cancer, creating a new cervix and vagina to help restore normal bodily function and improve her quality of life.

Doctors reconstruct cervix, vagina of 11-year-old cancer survivor at Ghaziabad hospital

The girl had been diagnosed with cervical rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in muscle-like tissue of the cervix in 2020 when she was around five years old.

Though chemotherapy and major surgery cured her cancer in 2020, it led to the loss of normal cervical and vaginal structures, creating challenges for her physical health and future development.

Five years later, she returned to the hospital with complications related to body structure that could have affected her menstrual and reproductive health in the future, doctors at Manipal Hospitals Ghaziabad said.

A multidisciplinary team led by Dr Kundan, consultant, surgical oncology, at the hospital, carried out the rare reconstructive procedure on March 26 using a segment of the patient's intestine to create a new cervix and vagina.

According to doctors, cervical rhabdomyosarcoma is among the rarest forms of soft tissue cancers seen in children and adolescents.

The hospital said the surgery highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in managing rare paediatric cancer cases and improving survivorship outcomes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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