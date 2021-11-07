Door-to-door Covid jabs drive to be held in 172 areas in Gurugram today

On Monday, the Gurugram administration will hold its door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign at 172 locations across the district to vaccinate as many people as possible in the district with both doses, said officials.

Of the 172 locations, Covaxin will be administered at four areas in Pataudi and Covishield will be administered everywhere else.

“Our focus is on vaccinating all people who are yet to take the vaccine against Covid-19. The door-to-door campaign will continue till the end of November--we aim to cover the maximum possible population. On Monday, teams will cover 172 locations across the district for door-to-door vaccination,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

The campaign began on November 2--on the first two days, over 800 residents were vaccinated. The campaign was paused from November 4-5 for Diwali holidays.

On Sunday, 5,738 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the district, said officials, with 1,109 people being administered the first dose and 4,629 being given the second dose of the vaccine.

As part of this campaign, in urban areas, three-member teams comprising Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers and data entry operators will visit residential areas and wait in common spaces such as residents’ welfare association offices, where people can come and get vaccinated.

In rural areas, the teams will wait for people at chaupals or in centrally located buildings. Officials said that all primary health centres in the district have conducted surveys at their levels to identify people who have still not taken the vaccine and teams are being formed accordingly.

“People will be informed in advance where the teams will wait so that beneficiaries can come and get themselves vaccinated. Residents whose second doses are due will be informed with the help of lists prepared by the primary health centres. This way, residents can get vaccinated at their condominiums or nearby localities. Along with this, vaccination will be done at fixed session sites also,” added Singh.

In October, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had advised states and Union territories to scale up the national Covid-19 vaccination drive with the door-to-door vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ over the next month, especially focusing on covering beneficiaries due for their second dose.

At present, 77.2% of the population has been administered both vaccine doses in the district. In Gurugram, over 1.78 million people are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and over 3.59 million have already been vaccinated. In the district, first-dose vaccination has crossed 100% as several people from other districts and a migrating population have also been vaccinated in Gurugram.