An unidentified driver was booked for allegedly killing a peacock after hitting it with a car on a road in front of the DLF Magnolias club in Sector 42, Gurugram, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 9, 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Driver booked after peacock killed in hit-and-run in Gurugram

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Police said the incident took place between 9.30am and 10am on Thursday. A woman resident of the society spotted the peacock dead and alerted authorities.

A police team reached the spot and seized the remains of the bird, which is a Schedule-I animal under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, making its killing a non-bailable offence.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the vehicle involved. “It was found kept on the divider of the road in front of the club. Commuters had kept it there after it was hit and had alerted the police control room about the incident. An emergency response vehicle was sent to the spot. Wildlife officials were also roped in simultaneously,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Wildlife inspector Charan Singh said an autopsy was conducted on Friday. “There were some injuries on the body which resulted in its death,” he said, adding that the carcass was disposed of as per protocol. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wildlife inspector Charan Singh said an autopsy was conducted on Friday. “There were some injuries on the body which resulted in its death,” he said, adding that the carcass was disposed of as per protocol. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Charan Singh, and efforts are underway to trace the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the FIR was registered on the complaint of Charan Singh, and efforts are underway to trace the driver. {{/usCountry}}

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