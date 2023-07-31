Drunk cop at wheel, police vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Manesar

At least two people were seriously injured when a police patrolling vehicle en route to Gurugram ploughed into pedestrians and rammed another car near the Manesar bus stand late on Sunday, police said on Monday. The policeman driving the vehicle was drunk, they added.

Police said head constable Ran Singh was driving the vehicle. (Getty Images)

Police said the vehicle veered off the course and hit pedestrians waiting to cross the road. Investigators said a man and his son were severely wounded. They added the vehicle jumped over the divider and crashed into a car coming from the opposite direction before finally coming to a halt.

Police said head constable Ran Singh, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested from the spot after the passerby caught him. They added that further investigation was underway and the injured were admitted to a private hospital in Manesar.

“Singh later accepted that he had consumed liquor,” said an investigator. Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 337 (endangering lives or the personal safety of others) and the Motor Vehicle Act.

