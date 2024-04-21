Drunk man kills wife after argument in Manesar

A 27-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Manesar here after she was attacked with a sharp object, police on Saturday said. The accused was arrested on Saturday evening and the knife used in the crime has been recovered, they said. During the argument, the husband allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp object and killed her, police said. (HT File)

The incident occurred on Friday night in Khoh village when the accused returned home in an inebriated state and an argument broke out between him and his wife, police said. The accused doubted the character of his wife, they said.

The couple has two children, who were not at home when the incident took place. During the argument, the husband allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp object and killed her, police said.

The victim’s cousin, who lived in the adjoining house as a tenant, filed a complaint at the IMT Manesar police station, they said.

The accused, a native of Prayagraj, used to often abuse and beat the victim, the cousin told the police.

“On Saturday morning, we found the victim’s room locked from outside. We contacted them on her mobile but she did not receive the call. When I checked from the window of the room, my sister was covered in blood and lying naked on the mattress and we informed the police”, the victim’s cousin said in his complaint.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, SHO Yogesh Kumar said.

The SHO said that an FIR has been registered against the husband under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.