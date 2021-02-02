DTCP carries out demolition drive in Dhumaspur
The enforcement wing of department of town and country (DTCP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in village Dhumaspur, around 12km from Gurugram, in which 15 under-construction houses, several plinths, boundary walls and a road network spread over 40 acres were demolished.
Earlier on Monday, the department removed encroachments from Arcadia Market in DLF where kiosks, vends and illegal eateries were removed.
RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that an illegal colony being developed in Dhumaspur, on around 40 acres, was demolished during the drive with the support from a team of Gurugram Police. “There was initial resistance from the plot owners but it was made clear to them that the unauthorised construction was illegal. Around 100 plinths, boundary walls and a road network over 40 acres were demolished along with 15 under-construction houses,” said Bhath.
A team of around eight DTCP officials and over 100 police personnel carried out the demolition.
Earlier on Monday, the enforcement team of DTCP carried out a similar demolition drive in Arcadia Market. Bhath said that after clearing the market of the encroachments, the team removed unauthorised structures from residential plots such as mechanic shops, fruit vends, grocer shops and dhabas, which were operating without permission.
The enforcement team also demolished rooms and similar other structures, which have been constructed in stilt parkings, in violation of building plans. “Action was also taken at around 10 plots, where violations were carried out after obtaining occupation certificates,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner.
Markets in and around private colonies like Palam Vihar, Nirvana Country, Suncity, Sushant Lok, Uppal Southend, Malibu Towne and other areas are also on the radar of the DTCP as a number of complaints have been received from residents in these areas regarding encroachments and illegal occupation of corridors. Officials said that they would coordinate with other civic agencies such as Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to check these issues in the markets that fall under their jurisdiction.
