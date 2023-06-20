Gurugram: The enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday carried out a demolition drive in three villages of Pataudi block where six illegal colonies were being developed over 10 acres land, officials said.

DTCP razes six illegal colonies in Pataudi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department said that boundary walls, road network and plinths were demolished during the drive.

Manish Yadav, Gurugram district town planner (enforcement), said the demolition drive was carried out in six illegal colonies that were being developed in the revenue estates of Pataudi, Narhera and Uchha Majra under the jurisdiction of Pataudi urban area. “A large team of police personnel from Pataudi police station accompanied the enforcement team and ensured that the drive was carried out peacefully”, he said.

Yadav said that action was taken in two illegal colonies that were being carved in an area of around five acres at two separate locations. “The enforcement team demolished 16 plinths and five boundary walls apart from an earthen road network in these two colonies. We also spoke to residents who had gathered during the drive and told them to refrain from investing in these plots as these were illegal”, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The enforcement team carried out another demolition in a colony being developed illegally in Narhera village over two acres of land. The team demolished plinths, three boundary walls and an earthen road network, said officials.

In Uccha Majra village, the enforcement team demolished six newly built unauthorised structures and shops on Bilaspur-Pataudi road. Another unauthorised colony being developed in the same village over one acre land was also demolished.

DTCP officials said action will also be initiated against property dealers engaged in the sale of such illegal plots. Yadav said the department will recommend criminal action against such property dealers after identifying them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON