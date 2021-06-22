DTCP demolishes 2 illegal colonies in Pataudi

The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) demolished two under-construction illegal colonies, that were in the initial stage of development, in Pataudi on Tuesday.

The DTCP team demolished around 25 plinths, seven under-construction structures, and a road network laid over 10 acres of land. They also razed 10 under-construction shops on the land.

During the demolition drive, the developer resisted the action being taken by the enforcement team, but 150 officers of the Gurugram police, who were present at the sites, ensured that no obstruction was caused, said the DTCP officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the two colonies were being constructed on agricultural land without any permission, or license acquired by the developer. “The enforcement team used two earth-moving machines to demolish the structures. We had repeatedly asked the people to refrain from buying plots in these illegal colonies, as these are liable for demolition,” said Bhath.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that they are conducting a survey on the outskirts of the city, particularly in rural areas, to ensure no illegal colonies are built. “During the lockdown, some people tried to take advantage and carve out such colonies, but we are taking strict action against the violators,” Sharma said.

In Gurugram, illegal structures on around 700 acres of land have been demolished in the past two years.