DTCP demolishes 2000 illegal huts in Saraswati Kunj

The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) conducted a demolition drive on Thursday in Saraswati Kunj colony, Sector 53, adjoining Golf Course Road. Around 2,000 illegally constructed huts were razed down during the drive. DTCP officials said that they received multiple complaints from residents of the area that the huts were set up illegally in eight clusters.

Amit Madholia, enforcement officer, DTCP, said three earth-moving machines were deployed to demolish the constructions. “These huts were set up by an organised racket on government and private land and were rented to labourers and workers. They were built in violation of rules and put immense pressure on existing amenities. The huts also resulted in problems related to sanitation and pollution. A drive was carried out on Thursday to remove them with the help of city police,” he said.

Madholia said the department will request the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHVBN) to disconnect electricity to these clusters to prevent the huts from cropping up again. “We will also ask the power utility to keep a regular watch on this area to ensure there is no power theft,” he said.

The department carried out multiple demolition drives in the area earlier in May this year on directions from the state government after the matter was raised in the district grievances committee meeting. Over 10,000 illegal huts were demolished during the drives.