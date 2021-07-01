Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / DTCP demolishes 3 illegal colonies in Manesar
gurugram news

DTCP demolishes 3 illegal colonies in Manesar

The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) demolished three unauthorised colonies in Baskusla village in Manesar on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) demolished three unauthorised colonies in Baskusla village in Manesar on Thursday. The enforcement team demolished the colonies, all of which were in the initial stage of development with demarcated plots, five to six under-construction structures, and boundary walls.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the developers had demarcated large plots, and planned to sell those to small factory owners and transporters. “They had not taken any permission from the department for developing a colony or changing the land use. The plots were being developed and sold illegally,” Bhath said.

Locals have revealed that a resident of Dhana village was developing this colony illegally. “It appears that this person was also involved in developing illegal colonies in the area earlier. A case will be registered against these people within a week,” Bhath added.

These three colonies were spread over 15 acres and the DTCP officials had to use two earth-moving machines to demolish the structures. “Five under-construction structures, 30 plinths, and boundary walls were cleared on this land. As many as 150 officials of the Gurugram police ensured law-and-order during the demolition drive,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, Gurugram.

The enforcement team also said that it will conduct an awareness workshop in villages around IMT Manesar and tell landowners about how they could obtain licences and permissions from the DTCP to set up affordable projects, farmhouses, and similar developments without violating the rules. “This exercise will be carried out across the district,” said the officials.

