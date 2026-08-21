The department of town and country planning (DTCP) is planning an eightfold increase in the penalty amount levied to de-seal buildings sealed for violating building plans or occupancy certificate conditions, officials aware of the matter said. The current penalty of ₹630 per square metre (sqm) is proposed to be raised to ₹5,000 per sqm, and the bank guarantee is proposed to be raised from ₹1,260 per sqm to ₹10,000 per sqm, they said.

Officials said that guidelines regarding the revised penalties are expected to be issued by the DTCP headquarters in Chandigarh by the month-end. (HT)

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Officials said that guidelines regarding the revised penalties are expected to be issued by the DTCP headquarters in Chandigarh by the month-end.

“The penalty amount for de-sealing is proposed to be increased manifold to prevent repeated violations by property owners. It is expected that new penalties will come into force by next month,” said a senior DTCP official, who did not wish to be named.

The official said that a building is sealed by the department if illegal construction is made by property owners, commercial units are being run in violation of rules or other urban rules pertaining to housing are violated. The hike is proposed because the current penalties have failed to deter continued violations after de-sealing, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the proposed regime, if a 200sqm house is sealed due to a violation, the owner would have to deposit a penalty of ₹10 lakh to have it de-sealed and deposit a bank guarantee of ₹20 lakh. “There is a provision to forfeit the bank guarantee if the violation is not remedied within three months of the building being de-sealed,” the DTCP official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the proposed regime, if a 200sqm house is sealed due to a violation, the owner would have to deposit a penalty of ₹10 lakh to have it de-sealed and deposit a bank guarantee of ₹20 lakh. “There is a provision to forfeit the bank guarantee if the violation is not remedied within three months of the building being de-sealed,” the DTCP official said. {{/usCountry}}

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A recent survey by DTCP found such violations in about 5,000 properties located across DLF Phases 1 to 5, with sealing and demolition carried out against more than 100 properties, officials said. Besides, violations were also found in hundreds of houses in private colonies, such as Ardee City, Sushant Lok Phases 1, 2, and 3, South City 1 and 2, Vipul World, Malibu Town, Suncity, Uppal Southend, Greenwood City, BPTP Amestoria, BPTP Astaire Gardens, DLF Garden City, Rosewood City, Nirvana Country, and Omaxe Nile.

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Following the survey, the district town planner (enforcement) has issued notices to over 600 property owners in these colonies. “Action against violators is being carried out as per the directions of the court,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).