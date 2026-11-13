DTCP removes diesel generators in Sun City, resumes sealing
Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday removed four community diesel generators installed in a green area near the waterworks in SunCity, Sector 54 along Golf Course road
Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Thursday removed four community diesel generators installed in a green area near the waterworks in SunCity, Sector 54 along Golf Course road.
DTCP officials said that five generators had been installed without approval and had prompted several complaints.
VMK Singh, a local resident, had also raised the issue on grievance portals, including the ‘CM Window’ and ‘PM Window’, following which action was initiated.
Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement ) said that two cranes and two earth moving machines were used to remove the four generators; two 500-kVA units and two 250-kVA units.
“The four generators have been relocated to the premises of a dispensary in Suncity. One 750-kVA unit remains. Directions have been issued to the RWA concerned to remove it at the earliest,” he said.
Madholia said that the department had not granted approval for the generators, which were installed in the green area of the waterworks in violation of the departmental regulations.
In a separate development, the DTCP enforcement team resumed action against commercial activities operating in residential properties in DLF Phase-2. On Thursday, the team sealed four buildings being used for guest houses and other commercial purposes.
Officials said the team sealed a commercial office operating in a building’s basement, a 16-room guest house and another guest house in a separate residential buildings. It also sealed a 17-room guest house on Akashneem Marg.
The sealing drive resumed after a gap of nearly a month. On November 3, the Supreme Court clarified that it had not granted an interim stay on sealing and demolition action against illegal buildings, despite the matter being under consideration.
Madholia said that the campaign against illegal commercial activities in DLF Phase-2 would continue. Sealing operations are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the drive continuing in the coming weeks, he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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