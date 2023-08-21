DTCP seals 19 commercial establishments in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3

In its ongoing drive against violation of urban development rules, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday sealed 19 commercial establishments set up in seven houses in DLF Phase 3.

The department said that action was taken after the owners did not submit “satisfactory replies” to showcause notices issued to them for operating these establishments in a residential area.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, said that the properties were sealed as the commercial activities were being run from residential areas. “These properties were sealed as activities such as hotels, commercial offices, spas and saloons were being operated in these houses. We had issued showcause notices to the owners but did not receive any satisfactory reply. The department also gave the time to owners to take corrective measures and after that action was initiated,” he said.

DTCP officials said that drive DLF Phase 3 started at 1pm and continued till evening. During the sealing drive, three property owners agreed to stop their commercial activities and removed the respective infrastructure, officials said. These buildings were not sealed but department officials said that strict watch will be kept on all the properties to ensure violations do not happen again.

Officials said that they have asked the property owners across private licenced colonies to seek permission from the department to carry out non-nuisance commercial activities up to 25% or 50 square metres of the total constructed area of the ground floor in residential houses.

These include businesses such as real estate offices, lawyers, chartered accountants, contractors, doctor clinics, tax consultants, architects, town planners (without studios), company secretaries, ayurvedic and homoeopathic clinics, tourist guides, psychiatrist clinics, etc. The fee for such activities has been fixed at ₹60,000 for five years, officials said.

“The residents of private colonies must take permission and follow the norms to run non-nuisance commercial activities otherwise strict action such as sealing of houses and cancellation of occupation certificates will be undertaken,” district town planner Yadav said.

