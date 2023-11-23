DTCP seals 21 illegally built floors across Gurugram

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed 21 floors in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and Malibu Towne for carrying out illegal construction after obtaining occupation certificates in a residential area, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DTCP officials added that despite notices, the violators did not demolish the structures, constructed without any permission from the competent authority.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, said that they received complaints on the CM Window that many house owners carried out illegal constructions after obtaining occupation certificates, which was in violation of the rules.

Yadav said that they received a complaint that illegal construction was going on in a house and illegal commercial activities were being carried out in the basement of the same building in Sushant Lok 1. “A survey was conducted and the enforcement team sealed 12 floors in Sushant Lok 1 where illegal construction was carried out by owners,” he said.

Likewise, nine floors in different properties in Malibu Towne were sealed either for illegal construction or running illegal commercial units, the department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DTCP officials said that till date they have sealed over 150 illegal commercial units operating in residential areas and notices have been issued to over 700 property owners for operating illegal units.