DTCP team surveys illegal colonies in Farrukhnagar

A team from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) headquarters in Chandigarh conducted an inspection of unauthorised colonies in Farrukhnagar, Sohna and adjoining areas on Monday, officials said.

The team members interacted with plot owners of the illegal colonies and informed them to either get their plots regularised or else they will face action soon.

DTCP officials said the survey was done to ensure no new unauthorised colony comes up in the city and action is initiated against violators. As per rules, a colony can only be developed after a licence is obtained from the DTCP.

RS Bhath, district town planner, (headquarters), who led the team, said the inspection drive was conducted in Farrukhnagar, Sohna and Bhondsi to assess the ground situation in the illegal colonies.

“The inspection was conducted on the directions of the DTCP director to assess the ground situation. It has been made very clear to the land owners and property dealers that strict action will be taken against all illegal colonies. We will not allow illegal colonies to come up in these areas,” Bhath said.

DTCP officials said they have reached out to plot owners in the existing illegal colonies and urged them to regularise their colonies at the earliest.

There are around 100 illegal colonies outside the municipal area which are eligible for regularisation but only around 38 have applied for the same, said officials.

“If plot owners want their colonies to get regularised, they should come forward and approach the department. We will help them in the regularisation process,” Bhath added.

DTCP officials said that in order to legalise the colonies and provide them infrastructure, the residents must apply for regularisation. If an applicant is a coloniser, he or she will have to submit proof of ownership, which includes registered sale deeds or sale agreements on stamp paper/power of attorney, farm jamabandi of the time when such a colony was sold/developed, the present jamabandi (consolidation) and the list of plot holders, along with proof of ownership.

