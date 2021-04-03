DTCP to resolve issue of OC, completion certificates in Malibu Towne by April 15

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) will decide on revoking the ban on issuing occupation and completion certificates to property owners of Malibu Towne colony by April 15.

The ban was imposed in November last year after the department found violations and commercial structures in the residential colony, which is spread over 208 acres along the Gurugram Sohna Road.

Senior town planner Sanjiv Mann said the violations were found after a complaint from a colony resident.

Residents and members of the Malibu RWAs Federation met Mann on Friday and said they were facing many difficulties without the permissions. “Many owners want to construct houses on plots that they had bought 15 to 20 years ago but can’t do so without permission. Even those who constructed homes cannot start living there without occupation certificates,” said Niranjan Yadav, chairperson of the federation. He said that residents who had no legal issues should be allowed the necessary permissions.

On the violations, Yadav said action should be taken against individuals who have committed violations instead of issuing a ban.

“This matter has been discussed at the headquarter level and the issue pertaining to occupation certificates and completion would be resolved by April 15,” said Mann.

In another development, an enforcement team led by district town planner RS Bhath on Friday sealed six shops constructed on MCG land in village Jharsa amidst stiff resistance by locals.

Bhath said that these shops had no permission. “All such structures built on government plots illegally will be sealed and plots cleared of encroachment,” he said.

The enforcement team also sealed several shops in a mall on Golf Course road for having built illegal mezzanine floors. “We are acting swiftly on complaints lodged by residents and if anyone has any issue then they can approach the department online or through phone,” said Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, enforcement.