DTCP urges residents to vacate NBCC Green View condominium in Gurugram by Sunday

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) said on Friday that evacuation of the residents of NBCC Green View condominium in Sector 37D will be completed by Sunday evening.

The modalities to pay rent to 70 EWS families are being worked out, said DTCP officials, adding that the deadline to complete the evacuation process as directed by the district administration was set on Friday. Authorities, said they were reviewing the matter on humanitarian grounds as well.

On February 16, the district administration invoked the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and declared the NBCC Green View condominium “unsafe” for residents after a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi last year.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav directed the residents of NBCC Green View to vacate the condominium by March 1, citing that the residential complex was “no longer safe to live in”. He also directed the developer of NBCC to provide alternative accommodation to the residents till they carry out the repairs, and bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals.

The NBCC Green View project was launched in 2010, and the residents got the possession of flats in 2017. The condominium has a total of 923 flats, including 139 apartments reserved for the economically weaker sections (EWS), of which 255 have already been sold, and registration of 177 flats has been carried out.

A total of 140 families — 100 families in EWS flats and 40 families in other apartments — were living in the residential complex at the time the deputy commissioner declared the condominium ‘unsafe’. Currently, there are 70 EWS apartments and two-three other flats which have to be vacated.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said, “The developer is working out how to pay advance rents to the occupants of EWS flats as per our directions. Twenty-two families from the main complex have already left, and only two to three families, who have requested an extension due to health emergencies, are yet to leave the condominium.”

“We are in constant touch with the residents and developers to ensure the residents don’t face any trouble while shifting out,” said Bhath.

The DTCP also issued a notice on Thursday stating that NBCC — formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited — have not provided any relief to the EWS flat occupants till date, violating the February 16 order of the deputy commissioner. According to the order, the developer had to provide the residents with six months’ advance rent and a one-time shifting charge, irrespective of their ownership.

Randhir Singh, general secretary of NBCC Green View apartment owners’ association, said most of the families have left the housing complex and only those in the EWS flats are yet to leave. “We want to reiterate that the owners should be given the refund at the earliest,” he said.

An NBCC spokesperson said on Thursday that it will provide six months’ rent to the occupants in advance and bear the expenses for shifting. “The NBCC is in continuous touch with the residents and the district administration to evacuate the occupants to safety,” said the spokesperson, requesting anonymity.

