DTCP to check OCs randomly, to not allow registry if violations found

The department of town and country planning (DTPC) has started conducting random verification checks of architect-issued occupancy certificates (OC) and physically inspecting properties to ensure no building plan violations. DTPC said it would verify 10% of all OCs and recommend only those properties for registration to the revenue department where no violations are found, and the building plan is followed, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Rajesh Kaushik, district town planner, Gurugram, the OCs will be checked and a list will be sent out every 15 days. (HT archive)

According to DTCP officials, after random checks, they prepared a list of 39 properties whose OCs were submitted between August 1 and August 10 and sent it to the revenue department after no building plan violations were found in these buildings.

According to Kaushik, it was decided to verify the OCs issued by architects because they had received several complaints that these files were not being submitted to the department after the OC was issued and the registration was being done directly. "After examining the files, a list of sites that were granted OCs will be submitted every 15 days after checking whether the constructed building is in order as per the building plan. If there is a discrepancy between what is shown on the file and the built building, a show cause notice will be issued to the architect, and the floor or residential unit will not be recommended for registration," he said.

According to Kaushik, it was decided to verify the OCs issued by architects because they had received several complaints that these files were not being submitted to the department after the OC was issued and the registration was being done directly. “Non-supervision on the issue of OCs and failure to check actual construction can lead to large-scale violations due to oversight, which can lead to problems,” he said.

According to DTCP officials, between August 1 and August 10, 48 files were submitted to the department for OC, but only 39 were found to be correct and in accordance with the building plan.

“After reviewing the files, we issued show cause notices to seven architects for violations,” he added.

According to Kaushik, the list of 39 OCs was sent to tehsildars in Gurugram, Sohna, Wazirabad, Manesar, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Kadipur, and Harsaru, and these units have been recommended for the registry.

The department also said that they have requested a detailed list of floors registered in licensed colonies after November 16, 2022.

