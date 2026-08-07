‘Poor planning, children unable to reach schools’: Dug up roads leave Gurugram residents struggling in monsoon

Residents across Gurugram have raised concerns over roads dug up for ongoing infrastructure projects, saying heavy rainfall over the past two days has heightened their problems by turning excavated stretches into muddy, uneven and hazardous roads.

“Residents faced issues in commuting and children were unable to reach their schools,” said RK Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 69. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

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In Sector 69, near Tulip Violet society, residents alleged that sewer line work was carried out during the rains with a road being excavated on Wednesday after rainfall, leaving the stretch unsafe.

Puja Anand, a resident of Tulip Violet, alleged that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) contractor excavated the road at the society’s main entrance without prior notice, blocking the main gate.

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“Residents faced issues in commuting and children were unable to reach their schools,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} RK Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 69, said the contractor dug up a portion of the main road without providing an alternative route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RK Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 69, said the contractor dug up a portion of the main road without providing an alternative route. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is a clear example of poor planning. Development work should ideally not be carried out during the monsoon season. On Wednesday night, a car got stuck at the site and residents had to intervene to help pull it out of the excavated stretch,” he said.

A GMDA official said that an inspection of the site was carried out on Thursday afternoon, following which directions were issued to cover the excavated portion. The official added that necessary measures are being taken to ensure that residents do not face any inconvenience due to the ongoing work.

In Sector 59, residents of four condominiums said they have been facing access issues for nearly a month due to ongoing sewer laying work on a road. They questioned the timing of the project, saying the excavation has worsened commuting conditions during the monsoon, with water accumulating on the dug-up stretch.

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“We do not have any alternative route and are forced to use this stretch despite the difficulties,” said Leena Sarkar Ali, a resident of Tata Raisina, Sector 59.

“There are still no barricades around the deep pits dug up for sewer work, which has made the situation worse. The number of excavated pits has increased, but they remain exposed. With the road getting waterlogged during rains, the stretch has become extremely dangerous for commuters,” she added.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official said the sewer work has progressed and efforts are underway to complete the remaining work at the earliest.

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The official added that the civic body is working to minimise inconvenience and restore normal access to the area.

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In New Palam Vihar, residents also flagged safety concerns after heavy rainfall caused loose soil around an excavated service road, where sewer laying work is underway, to cave in.

“The sewer work was being carried out during the monsoon, and after the heavy rain, the soil around the excavation collapsed. The dug-up portion has become risky for commuters, especially during rainfall,” said Dinesh Yadav, RWA president of New Palam Vihar.