Dug-up roads, open pits plague Sector 16 IDC stretch

Residents and commuters have raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of a 2.5km stretch connecting Old MG Road to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) premises in Sector 16.

Locals said that the excavated portions, loose soil and uneven surfaces cause accidents, with the latest incident reported last week. (HT)

According to locals, the road has remained dug up since September 2025 due to the ongoing master drain works. They said that the excavated portions, loose soil and uneven surfaces cause accidents, with the latest incident reported last week.

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“Despite repeated requests to the administrative authorities, no attention was given to cover the open pits at various spots. Accidents involving two-wheelers have become an almost daily view,” said Sumit Rao, president of Gurugram’s Industrial Association.

Manish Manchanda, a local industrial unit’s owner, said daily commuting and operations of at least 120 units have remained affected by open pits, loose soil and potholes on the stretch. He added that uneven surfaces on the half-concretised stretches lead to congestion at multiple points.

The works were taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to build the road and lay a master stormwater drain of 300 to 400mm. A private contractor was commissioned by the MCG in September.

“While directions have been issued to the contractor to barricade or cover dug pits, the work on 750m of the stretch, including peripheral and internal link roads, has been completed,” a senior MCG official said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} “Contractors inspected the stretch on Friday and assured us that the pits will be covered before Monday to prevent any untoward incident,” Rao said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Contractors inspected the stretch on Friday and assured us that the pits will be covered before Monday to prevent any untoward incident,” Rao said. {{/usCountry}}

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Vipin Kundu, a private contractor who was assigned the work, said pending work will be finished before January 2027. “While we expect outer roads to become motorable by next month, the inner stretches where the drain has been laid will take another few months to complete construction work. Upgrades such as installing streetlights and building footpaths usually take longer, while three manholes have been covered and the remaining are expected to be barricaded in the coming days,” Kundu said.