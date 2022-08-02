Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer’s (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded ₹20,000 for clearing a bill of ₹1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress.

According to a complaint filed by Rajkumar, a resident of Lohatki village, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010. She underwent treatment at a private hospital at the beginning of this year. The family cleared the bills and then filed for reimbursement at the office according to protocol almost a month ago.

“I contacted Pawan Kumar to clear the bill following which he demanded ₹20,000. I requested him to take ₹10,000 as advance and promised to pay the remaining amount once the bill gets cleared. He agreed, following which moved the State Vigilance Bureau”, he said.

The bureau formed a special team and laid a trap to arrest the clerk. Police said they asked the complainant to meet the clerk at his office on Monday and bring the advance payment of ₹10,000. “The vigilance sleuths were deployed in plain clothes outside the office and asked the complainant to call them while handing over the cash. The team caught clerk red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on the fourth floor of the building,” said a senior police officer.

