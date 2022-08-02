Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram

Education department clerk caught taking bribe in Gurugram

gurugram news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:35 PM IST
htreporters@hindustantimes
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram: The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a clerk posted at the District Elementary Education Officer’s (DEEO) office for allegedly accepting a bribe of 10,000. Pawan Kumar allegedly demanded 20,000 for clearing a bill of 1.66 lakhs spent on the treatment of a retired headmistress.

According to a complaint filed by Rajkumar, a resident of Lohatki village, his wife Chandrakanta retired from the education department in 2010. She underwent treatment at a private hospital at the beginning of this year. The family cleared the bills and then filed for reimbursement at the office according to protocol almost a month ago.

“I contacted Pawan Kumar to clear the bill following which he demanded 20,000. I requested him to take 10,000 as advance and promised to pay the remaining amount once the bill gets cleared. He agreed, following which moved the State Vigilance Bureau”, he said.

The bureau formed a special team and laid a trap to arrest the clerk. Police said they asked the complainant to meet the clerk at his office on Monday and bring the advance payment of 10,000. “The vigilance sleuths were deployed in plain clothes outside the office and asked the complainant to call them while handing over the cash. The team caught clerk red-handed while he was accepting the bribe on the fourth floor of the building,” said a senior police officer.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP