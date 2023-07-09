Nurse decamps with valuables after sedating elderly couple in Gurugram

Gurugram: A suspect has been booked for allegedly decamping with valuables, including jewellery worth more than ₹11 lakh, after sedating an ailing elderly couple in the bedroom of their house in Sushant Lok Phase 1, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Police said that the incident came to light on Friday morning, but it was reported to police on Saturday night as the victims were not keeping well. As per police, the 23-year-old suspect, identified as Sonu Ram, worked as a nurse and used to stay in the couple’s bedroom at night. Both are above 70 years of age, and the husband is bedridden, they said.

According to investigators, the couple’s grandson, Pratinav Bagla, woke up at about 5.30am on Friday and went to check on his grandparents when he found their bedroom door locked from inside.

Police said Balga repeatedly banged on the door but even the nurse did not respond. They said that after several minutes, his grandmother managed to get up and fell unconscious immediately after unlocking the door.

Bagla found the cupboards of the room open and the balcony door ajar and realised that Sonu, who was hired hardly a month back through an agency, had decamped with ₹7 lakh cash, 70 silver coins, five gold coins worth ₹2.5 lakh, a gold chain and finger rings worth more than ₹1 lakh from his grandfather’s body and other valuables.

A senior police officer said the suspect had given them sedatives along with medicines the previous night. “They fell unconscious and he waited until the other family members went to sleep. After midnight, he executed his plan and fled from the balcony. None of the other family members had any inkling of the incident,” he said.

On Bagla’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF police station in Sector 29, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have asked the hiring agency to provide more details of the suspect. “He hails from Rajasthan and we are trying to gather more details,” he added.

