Elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk approved

Gurugram: Plans to construct an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was approved during the Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) 10th annual meeting on Friday, in a bid to reduce traffic congestions along the stretch, said Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday.

The proposal will now be sent to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) — which has been working on the upgradation of this stretch — for the construction of the elevated road, he added. “Several resident welfare associations (RWAs) and industrial associations have submitted memorandums for an elevated road, to reduce congestions along the stretch,” Singh said.

During the Friday meeting, the GMDA also approved construction of a 7.5m-long service road along the Dwarka Expressway for an estimated cost of ₹48 crore. Singh said the construction works on the Dwarka Expressway is likely to be completed by December this year. “A proposal to construct an elevated road to reduce traffic congestion on Sirhaul was also discussed during the Friday meeting, and necessary measures will be taken soon,” Singh said.

