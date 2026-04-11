Empty plot turns sewage dumping site; Sec 71 residents flag health concerns

Residents of Signature Global Andour Heights in Sector 71 have raised alarm over an empty private plot emitting foul smell and turning into a sour site as private tractors have been dumping sewage water into it.

The plot seen filled with sewage on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents told HT that the plot is located next to the society and the dumping has been going on for a month now, leading the plot to be filled with dirty stagnant water. They added that they have raised complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), but no action has been taken.

“Multiple trucks come in the morning between 7am to 8 am to dump water in the plot. Even after repeated warnings by the residents, this has not stopped,” said Hridesh Tomar, a resident of the society.

Tomar said, he saw some of the trucks coming in to dump sewage water in the plot. He said he recorded a video and posted it on social media platform X, tagging the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the MCG.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked about the violation, MCG junior engineer Rahul Buwaria said the authorities will take strict action against the violators. “A private vehicle is dumping sewage water. We have the registration number of the vehicle and we will levy a heavy penalty on the drivers. I have instructed an inspection by a supervisor in the area,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked about the violation, MCG junior engineer Rahul Buwaria said the authorities will take strict action against the violators. “A private vehicle is dumping sewage water. We have the registration number of the vehicle and we will levy a heavy penalty on the drivers. I have instructed an inspection by a supervisor in the area,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When HT reached out to the ward councillor of the area, Vikramjeet Singh, he said that he had taken cognisance of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When HT reached out to the ward councillor of the area, Vikramjeet Singh, he said that he had taken cognisance of the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have received complaints from residents of the society. Teams were sent for inspection to the area two times last week, but could not capture the trucks or truck drivers as they fled from the spot. We have identified one of the trucks bearing Haryana number plate, through the videos captured by residents, and we are planning to lodge an FIR against the accused,” Singh told HT on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have received complaints from residents of the society. Teams were sent for inspection to the area two times last week, but could not capture the trucks or truck drivers as they fled from the spot. We have identified one of the trucks bearing Haryana number plate, through the videos captured by residents, and we are planning to lodge an FIR against the accused,” Singh told HT on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh added that the trucks belonged to private owners, and efforts are underway to trace the exact location from where these trucks are coming from.

Due to the continuous dumping, there has been a rise in mosquitoes and flies, alleged residents, adding at least seven to eight trucks come in everyday.

“We cannot keep our windows and doors open due to the foul stench,” said Sanjib Das, another resident from the society.

Unmukt Sharma, another resident, said that they had to increase fogging in the society due to dumping. “We have lodged multiple complaints in the matter, but the dumping still continues every day,” said Sharma.

“Sewage water in open spaces are dangerous for public health, as flies and mosquitoes (breeds that are not spreading vector-borne diseases) are carrier of infections. If they sit on your food or skin, an individual can develop stomach or skin infections,” said Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

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“Dumping untreated sewage water not only pollutes the land, but also deteriorates ground water quality as the sewage water seeps into the ground. Societies should be extremely careful about these,” environmentalist Gauri Sareen told HT.

According to the rules laid by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and MCG, bulk waste generators, institutions and agencies will be fined ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹50,000 for repeated offences of open dumping.

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