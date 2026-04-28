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Encroachments choke Mahavir Chowk, worsen traffic and safety concerns

Hawkers occupy roads and footpaths, slowing traffic; spillover hits nearby junctions as civic and police teams plan regular clearance drives.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:55 am IST
By Mihika Shah
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Mahavir Chowk, one of Gurugram’s busiest intersections, is facing severe congestion and safety concerns due to widespread encroachment by cart vendors and hawkers, residents and officials said.

Peak-hour crowding, blocked U-turns and sanitation issues flagged; authorities say repeated drives needed to keep encroachments in check. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Located near the bus stand, the junction has seen footpaths and roadsides occupied by vendors, disrupting traffic flow and pedestrian movement. Road safety experts said the encroachment is a key factor behind slow vehicular movement at the intersection.

Residents said the situation worsens during peak hours, with the number of carts increasing after 5–5:30 pm as commuters return from work and intensifying further on weekends. “The level of encroachment is such that carts are seen covering a major part of the road, which disrupts smooth vehicular movement in such areas. Vendors have turned the whole road into a shopping area,” said Girish Gupta, road safety officer (RSO) associated with Gurugram traffic police in decongestion projects.

“Pedestrian safety is at stake. Hawkers have set up carts on footpaths, leaving little to no space for people to walk. With pedestrians, vehicles and roadside carts all sharing the same stretch, the movement of traffic is bound to slow down,” he added.

An MCG enforcement team inspected the site on Monday. “Most cart vendors and hawkers removed their carts after learning about the visit. However, we cleared several carts from footpaths and roadsides at Mahavir Chowk. We expect them to return, so regular drives will be carried out to keep the intersection encroachment-free,” an MCG officer said, requesting anonymity.

Residents also flagged sanitation issues. “There is garbage scattered all around the intersection. Many vendors leave behind waste, leftover food and plastic, which not only makes the area unhygienic but also clogs drains and adds to the overall chaos,” said Rakesh Gupta, a resident of Sector 107.

 
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