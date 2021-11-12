Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Encroachments cleared from Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 in two-day drive
gurugram news

Encroachments cleared from Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3 in two-day drive

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, said that a demolition exercise was carried out on two plots. The enforcement team reached the first plot around 11.30am
HSVP officials said that 10 permanent shops, vends and temporary hutments constructed on the land were removed by the enforcement team with the help of Gurugram police. (Sourced)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The enforcement team of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Thursday carried out a demolition drive in DLF Phase 3 in which 2.5 acres of government land was cleared of illegal structures. HSVP officials said that 10 permanent shops, vends and temporary hutments constructed on the land were removed by the enforcement team with the help of Gurugram police personnel.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, said that a demolition exercise was carried out on two plots. The enforcement team reached the first plot around 11.30am. On one 1.25 acre plot, violators had constructed five shops selling retail goods, fruits and vegetables and construction material, he said. “The team demolished these shops with the help of earthmoving machines and cleared the area. This land belongs to HSVP and it was being misused by encroachers,” he said.

While five shops were demolished on the second plot too, some other shop owners had obtained a stay order from the court, and officials said that further action will be taken only after the matter is legally resolved.

On Wednesday, the enforcement team cleared 1.5 acres of government land from encroachments in the same area.

HSVP officials said that 150 tin shed hutments, 40 permanent rooms, 25 rooms for workers and six shops were demolished in the area. The encroachers were also warned that if these structures were constructed again then criminal cases would be registered against them.

HSVP officials said that some anti-social elements were taking money from the violators and helping them encroach upon government land.

