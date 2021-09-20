Encroachments cleared, MCG reclaims land in Nathupur village

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Nathupur village near DLF Phase-3 on Monday and reclaimed 70 square yards of civic land by demolishing illegal temporary structures, shanties, junk and building material shops, a release issued by the civic body stated.

MCG officials said that a team of Zone 3 officials, comprising assistant and junior engineers, conducted the drive in the afternoon. They were escorted by a heavy police force and an earthmover was used in the drive, they said.

“The team took action on the basis of a complaint received at the CM Window and demolished part of a house occupied by a person on MCG land as well as an adjoining house built by the same person. After this, the team took action to demolish several temporary structures, including dozens of illegally settled slums, junk and building material shops in other areas of the village,” SS Rohilla, the MCG’s public relations officer, said.

Rohilla said that police were present at the spot to deal with any possible resistance. However, no untoward action was reported and the drive was completed peacefully.

Over the years, the MCG has faced heavy resistance from Nathupur locals during such drives.

During an anti-encroachment drive in the area held in February 2020, three policemen were injured as locals resorted to stone pelting.

During a drive to capture stray animals in August 2017, locals thrashed four MCG officials with rods, sticks, and batons.

Six MCG officials were also injured during a demolition drive in May 2014 as residents of the slum took to stone-pelting. Two vehicles of the fire department were also set afire by protesting locals.