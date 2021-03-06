Engineering student killed as truck rams into scooter

A 22-year-old college student was killed and his friend injured when a speeding dumper truck allegedly hit their scooter, while they were crossing Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road on late Friday night.

The police said both of them were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where doctors declared one of them as dead on arrival and admitted another for treatment.

The truck driver fled the spot after the incident and is yet to be identified, said the police.

The police said the victims were returning to Badshahpur from a friend’s place in Sector 7, when they met with the accident. The police registered a case against the unidentified truck driver on Friday night.

The injured, Danison Davis (22), an engineering student, and a resident of Sector 83, was returning home around 2 am with his friend Nitesh Raghav. “We had gone to a friend’s house for group studies and were returning to Raghav’s place. We were driving slow due to the crossing but the speeding truck rammed into us and did not even stop. The driver fled from the spot fearing police action. I could not note down the number due to dark,” Davis said.

The police said passersby informed the police control room, following which a team of Sadar police station visited the spot and took them to a private hospital in Sector 38. “Both of them fell on the road and suffered severe injuries all over the body including head due to the impact,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer(SHO) of Sadar police station.

Kumar said doctors declared Raghav brought dead and admitted Davis for treatment A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered against the unidentified driver on Friday night, said the police.

Kumar said they are scanning CCTV footage to identify the truck.