EWS applicants hold protest, demand allotment of flats in Gurugram

Applicants of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing scheme in private residential projects held a protest on Thursday at the Department of Town and City Planning (DTCP) office in Sector 14. The protesters asked to conduct a draw to allot flats already constructed by various builders. According to them, applications were submitted in 2014 and the draw has been delayed by eight years.

There are around 6,000 flats to be allotted under the EWS category for which about 15,000 applications have been submitted. “We submitted applications to different builders in 2014 and have been running from pillar to post since then. We decided to hold a protest so that authorities take note of our problems. The flats are ready and we appeal to hold the draw for allotment at the earliest,” said Ram Pal, an applicant.

According to provisions of the Haryana Apartment Owners Act of 1983, developers have to construct 15% of their sanctioned apartments for low-income buyers and another 10% for service staff. The 6,000 flats in question have been constructed in various sectors across the city under this policy. Anil Kumar, another protester, said that most of the applicants are from the low-income category who live on rent and often shift to new places within the city. “Many applicants haven’t received letters sent to them as addresses have changed. Some of them have left the city as several years have passed. The authorities must ensure allotment as the flats are lying unused,” he said.

Narender Solanki, senior town planner, Gurugram, informed that the delay has occurred due to changes in government rules regarding allotment of EWS category flats. “The earlier allotment policy has been scrapped and it is now the prerogative of the Housing Board Haryana to construct and allot these plots. Several developers were penalized by the department in this matter and they approached the court which cause further delay,” he said.

Solanki added that the matter has been settled now and buyers are required to submit their Aadhar cards, Parivar Pehchan Patra and income certificates (to be obtained from the office of the additional deputy commissioner) to the developers. “We have also asked developers to advertise the requirement of documents in newspapers. Once the documents are submitted, the draws for allotment will be held,” he said.

A representative of Ireo Developers, which has available EWS flats, said they are ready to deliver the flats as soon as the draw for allotment is conducted. “We have already written letters to the applicants to submit documents and advertisements will be issued in a day or two,” he noted.

