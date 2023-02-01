Ex-employee booked for embezzling 1.17 crore from cab aggregator

Gurugram: A former employee of cab aggregator Uber has been booked for allegedly embezzling ₹1.17 crore from the firm by creating fake accounts in the name of non-existing driver partners, Gurugram police said Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the suspect worked for the cab aggregator from August to December 2021, before resigning voluntarily. Police said he was in the driver operations team and handled payment arrears at Uber’s office on Golf Course Road.

The suspect had a healthy knowledge about the automated system of the firm that is used in maintaining the database of drivers for making payments and he used it to breach the security measures meant for preventing frauds, police said.

Police said the firm has alleged that the suspect embezzled funds during his five-month tenure and transferred the amount to 18 bank accounts that were linked to 388 fake profiles of driver partners. which he had uploaded on the internal database via an automated spreadsheet. Investigators said the matter came to light during an internal audit by the firm after which an authorised official of Uber, Prabhanjan Kumar V, submitted a complaint to police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 420 (cheating) and 477A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Monday night.

Police said that Kumar had submitted the complaint on December 12, 2022, but it was registered only after the economic offences wing carried out an investigation and found the allegations to be true.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east), said they have started an investigation in the case. “The suspect is yet to be arrested. We will collect evidence after which necessary action will be taken,” he said.

In the complaint, Kumar had alleged that 191 of the 388 fake profiles of driver partners were created using the IP address of the office computer of the suspect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the software tags meant to be used for driver partners, whose accounts do not make any trips but are eligible for payments, were used for the fake profiles which helped the suspect to override database security checks.

HT contacted Kumar, who said he was currently on leave. “I had submitted the complaint but was not aware that the FIR was registered,” he said, adding that he cannot disclose details as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Aakash Aggarwal, communications head of Uber, was also contacted for a comment, but there was no response at the time of filing this report.