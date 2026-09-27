Ex-Haryana officer surrenders in Gurugram HSVP plot reallotment case

A retired Haryana civil services officer, who had been declared a proclaimed offender, surrendered before a city court on Friday in connection with the alleged illegal reallotment of two shop-cum-office (SCO) plots of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Gurugram’s Sector 23, Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said on Saturday.

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The 62-year-old accused was taken on one-day remand for interrogation after his surrender and was later sent to jail after being produced before a court on Saturday, officials said. He had retired from service in 2024.

An ACB official said the accused was posted as Estate Officer-I of HSVP in Gurugram in 2018 when he allegedly permitted reallotment of the two SCO plots without approval from the chief administrator after their original allotments, made in 1997, had been annulled.

“After the matter came to light, the reallotments were cancelled by the Haryana government and an inquiry was ordered. [He] was subsequently suspended. ACB finally registered two FIRs on November 28, 2022 and March 5, 2023, in both the cases against several suspects including [him] and launched an investigation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} ACB officials said both plots were reallotted at the government rate applicable in 1997, when the original allotments were made. Their combined value in 2018 was at least ₹6 crore, resulting in an alleged loss to the exchequer, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ACB officials said both plots were reallotted at the government rate applicable in 1997, when the original allotments were made. Their combined value in 2018 was at least ₹6 crore, resulting in an alleged loss to the exchequer, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun Rathi, Deputy superintendent of police (ACB - Faridabad), said the accused was declared a proclaimed offender by a city court in September last year in the first FIR registered in 2022. “He was the only one pending to be arrested in both the cases. He allegedly received ₹2 lakh to approve the reallotments. Six individuals including four government officials have already been arrested in both the cases,” Rathi said, adding he will be arrested in the second case too after production warrant from court.

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ACB officials said the Punjab and Haryana high court had granted interim bail to the accused on June 7, 2024, and later rejected it on March 20, 2024.